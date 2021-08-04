The Wayinternational graduates 50th class of ministers

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Board of Directors of The Way International, in association with Camp Gunnison—The Way Household Ranch, Gunnison, Colorado, has announced the graduation of its Way Corps class of 2021. This year’s class represents the 50th group of men and women to commit themselves to Christian service with The Way International. The commencement ceremony took place at the Headquarters of The Way International in New Knoxville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 18, 2021. In attendance to celebrate the 50th class were guests from all over the world, including many Way Corps ministers.

The Way International is a Biblical research, teaching, and fellowship ministry whose home fellowships in the United States and in over thirty international countries serve as outreach centers for those who want to know God’s will by understanding His Word, the Bible. Each graduate completed a four-year Christian leadership training program and received either an Associate or a Baccalaureate degree in Theology.

The graduates will take on ministerial duties in the United States, the Dominican Republic, and Niger, where they will teach principles of the Bible that promote a fuller Christian lifestyle. They will greatly contribute in their areas of responsibility as they serve from the abundance that God supplies.

For more details, a special blog post commemorating the graduation can be found at Theway.org/blog/way-corps-2021/.