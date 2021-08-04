Shelby County church directory a success

SIDNEY — “The Churches of Shelby County – Past and Present” was initially an endeavor of the Sidney and Shelby County Bicentennial Celebrations.

The directory contains demographic data and brief histories of nearly 70 active religious institutions within the borders of Shelby County. In addition, more than 40 bygone churches are featured. Now that the bicentennial years have passed the profits from the publication go to support the five area historical societies.

To date, nearly 400 copies have been sold. Based upon the popularity of “The Churches of Shelby County – Past and Present,” a second edition is in the planning stages. Your help is needed.

Contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or gpwilt@gmail.com if you can be of help. How? Have you read the publication and noticed errors or omissions? Do you know of an active church that is not mentioned or additional historical information for those listed? Do you know of a former church that was missed? Have the minister/priest or service times been changed? Could a better picture have been used? You get the idea! If you can be of assistance, contact the Wilts by Sept. 15.

The cost of “The Churches of Shelby County – Past and Present” is $ 15. First edition copies are still available by contacting the Wilt’s or The Shelby County Historical Society at 201 N. Main Ave. in Sidney. The historical society’s telephone number is 937-498-1653.

