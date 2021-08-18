Upcoming GriefShare class set

SIDNEY — GriefShare is for people grieving the death of a family member or friend, recently or from long ago. It is led by a friendly, caring group of people who understand what you are going through, want to help, and will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.

Sidney First United Methodist Church is hosting a 13‑week GriefShare class starting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Classes are open to everyone in the community. Participants will gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help them recover from their loss and look forward to rebuilding their life.

If you would be interested in attending or you have any questions about the class, contact the church office at 937-492-9136. Workbook is $15. Scholarships are available. Childcare on request. Park in the parking lot behind the church in front of the library. Go through the double doors and follow the signs.