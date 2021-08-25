Cancer Care Ministry training offered

MARIA STEIN – Do you know someone diagnosed with cancer? Have you felt compelled to offer meaningful support but are not sure how? The St. Peregrine Cancer Care Ministry is an outreach of the Maria Stein Shrine that has the mission of being a source of prayer, encouragement, and hope to those who are suffering with cancer, and for their care-givers, family and friends. This Bible-based ministry training program addresses the physical, emotional and spiritual struggles cancer patients and their loved ones are going through.

Members of the ministry team must complete a 4-week training course and will be commissioned at the October St. Peregrine Prayer Service. The training will be held on Thursdays from 6:30 to 9 p.m. beginning Sept. 9, 2021. The registration deadline is Aug. 27, 2021. For more information or to register, contact Susan Jenkins at s.jenkins@mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.