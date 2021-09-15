Shrine to hold special St. Joseph prayer service

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a special prayer service led by the Rev. Alexander Witt. This holy hour, commemorating the Year of St. Joseph, is entitled “He Who First Adored Christ” and will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel.

St. Joseph was the first to adore our Lord at His Nativity and was attentive to Christ during his youth. Within the context of Eucharistic Adoration, Witt will draw from St. Joseph’s example. Using the Church’s titles for St. Joseph as meditation, he will guide us to a deeper relationship with He Who First Adored Christ.

For more information, contact the Shrine Ministry Office at 419-925-4532. The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.