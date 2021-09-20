Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County to host Remembrance Walk on Oct. 30

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County will host a Remembrance Walk on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m., at its new Hospice House located at 3230 N. County Road 25A in Troy.

Community members, friends and family members can walk in honor or memory of loved ones. Net proceeds from the Remembrance Walk benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, a not-for-profit, community-based organization.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. During this time, memory walk signs also will be displayed along the main entrance of the Hospice House. After the walk, there will be an opportunity to tour the new freestanding Hospice House. Light refreshments will be served.

Please visit www.HospiceofMiamiCounty.org/Walk21 to register as an individual or team. Register by Friday, Oct. 15, to guarantee a t-shirt.

The presenting sponsor of the Remembrance Walk is Premier Health Upper Valley Medical Center. The supporting sponsor is UBS — Mark Henestofel. The friend sponsors are Baird Funeral Home, McCollochBaker Insurance Service and StoryPoint.

For questions or sponsorship information, call Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County at 937-269-5245.

Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, has been serving patients in Miami County since 1983. The not-for-profit hospice is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those facing life-limiting illnesses. Its outstanding care has earned recognition from the prestigious Hospice Honors program of HEALTHCAREfirst and Deyta Analytics.