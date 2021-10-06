Annual Life Chain event planned

SIDNEY — The Shelby County community observes Respect Month in October. “Respect Life Sunday” was the first Sunday of October, but this year the annual Life Chain event will be held the following Sunday, Oct. 10 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse in Sidney.

The event is open to the public and begins at the west-side steps (facing South Ohio Avenue) with a speech from the 2021 Pro-Life Oratory Contest runner-up, Becca Seger, of Russia.

Life Chain is a nationwide opportunity of prayer and witness for Respect Life Month, sponsored by Shelby County Right to Life and the National Life Chain. “A foundational goal of the Life Chain,” as stated on the National Life Chain website, “is to unite all Christian clergy and Christian laity. To succeed, the various pro-life groups (national, state, and local) must unite as true coalition builders; and in that spirit, we invite all pro-life organizations to join in the promotion of National Life Chain.”

More information on the history of the Life Chain can be found at www.lifechain.org.