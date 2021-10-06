Zimmerman to speak at shrine

MARIA STEIN, Ohio (October 4, 2021) – The fall Adoration Guild Learning Series on Eucharistic Adoration, Baptism and Confirmation will be held Oct. 19 and 28 at the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics’ Adoration Chapel and begin at 10 a.m. They are free and open to the public.

The first session — Oct. 19 — focuses on how Eucharistic Adoration is a privileged time when people spend in intimate prayer with God. During this presentation participants will consider adoration as intimate communion and adoration as flowing to and from the Eucharistic celebration, and then practical issues of adoration such as exposition, everyday acts of adoration, and appropriate prayers during Eucharistic adoration will be addressed.

The second session — Oct. 28 — will consider how the sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation are not simply liturgical rituals that happened (for most people) a long time ago but are ongoing ways of entering into the mystery of Christ more deeply throughout lives. Of utmost importance is the effect of these sacraments as incorporating people into the body of Christ and what this means for gospel living

Both sessions are presented by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S. For more than 50 years, Zimmerman has belonged to a congregation of women religious founded for Eucharistic Adoration. She is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, Ohio; an adjunct professor of liturgy; and a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy. She has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.