New mobile classroom placed in service

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Council of Religious Education has placed a new mobile classroom into service.

Due to changes in the class schedule, the one existing mobile classroom was not going to meet their need to provide classes in the 2021-22 school year. The group decided to add a second classroom, and a purchased a trailer in mid-July. Since then, Scott Dorsey and Doug Billenstein have been working to convert the trailer into a classroom.

The last two weeks of the project were particularly hectic for the pair of men since classes had started and they had to move the existing classroom bus twice a day while also working on the new unit. Dorsey has served as the president of CORE for the past 30 years. Billenstein has also been volunteering time to the organization for the last four years. Both men share a dedication to community service and a belief that Sidney’s children should be provided the opportunity to hear about God’s love for them.

The new classroom was placed into service near Emerson Elementary on Oct. 13. The CORE teachers and students all report that they like the new space. They are hoping for the donation of a flat screen TV and a VCR. CORE has several inspirational videos that the children from past classes have enjoyed very much.

Sidney’s Council of Religious Education is celebrating its 100th year of serving the children of the town and is the oldest continuously operating release-time religious education program in the country.