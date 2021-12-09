Greatest inheritance for you

Psalm 16 is a song of promise, good news, peace, comfort and joy. When the Lord makes a promise it’s like no other you have ever had because it’s from the creator. And He is delighted in his own.

His own put their trust in Him and His promises. They have become heirs of His legacy. That means They have a rich full awesome heritage. That heritage includes pleasant places, great counsel and to be lead by His will and ways.

It means He’s at their right hand at all times and has promised never to leave or forsake them. He’s A friend like no other can be. It makes a heart glad to have Him as their friend and rest in His hope.

For He won’t leave His own in hell or allow them to suffer corruption.

He will show them the path of life they will take. In His presence is full joy and pleasures forever more.

This is what Psalm 16 is singing about. There is only one way to inherit all of those promises. It’s called Salvation through repentance and accepting the greatest gift ever given. You must first believe the Son of God died for your sins so you don’t have to. The Psalm is spelling out many of the blessing that come to you when you give up your weak fleshly ways and take the hand of your Savior.

Then when you read this Psalm you can read it relating it to your new self, your new inheritance. Your new fullness of Joy. Try reading the Psalm in your Bible with you talking and singing for Joy. It will make your heart glad.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/12/web1_BensmanRodneyann11.jpg

By Rodneyann Bensman Your pastor speaks

The writer is an evangelist, chaplain and member of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, Sidney.

