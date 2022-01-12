St. Dymphna Mental Health prayer service planned

MARIA STEIN – The winter months can be hard for many people, but the past year has caused many more people to experience stress, anxiety, fear, sadness and loneliness. It’s OK to ask for help, therefore, Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics invites everyone to join them on Sunday, January 23 at 2:00pm, as we pray for the intercession of St. Dymphna. This service will be held in the Adoration Chapel and will include scripture, prayer, veneration of the St. Dymphna relic and testimony.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.