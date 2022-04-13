Easter services planned at the Valley Church

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua and Troy are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus during their Easter services on Sunday, April 17, during their 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. services, which are available both in person and online.

The focus of the service is celebrating the best day ever and includes diving into what Easter is all about in a message called Appointment in Jerusalem: An Empty Tomb. Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus had an appointment scheduled in Jerusalem and while He knew what that appointment was all about, no one could have could have imagined the events that were about to happen and how that single appointment would change the course of all human history.

The Valley Church wants those in the community to know that they will be welcomed no matter where they are in their lives. Tyler Mann and his wife, Kylee, have attended the church since February 2020. Tyler likes that The Valley is a “come as you are kind of church. It doesn’t matter who you are. Everyone is on the same journey, but different steps.”

The Manns, who have three boys, including Kade, 5 ½; Klay, 2 ½; and Krew, who turns one this month, have faced a lot of medical challenges with their youngest son. But they say they have discovered how important their church family is to them and have also discovered the love of Jesus shown on the cross so long ago.

Kylee Mann noted Jesus is “everything” in her life. “He truly has come through for me and my family. He has shown me His love.”

Tyler agrees. “I think Jesus has a plan for everyone.”

The Valley Church is located in Piqua at 1400 Seidel Parkway and in Troy at 916 N. Market St. Dress is casual and the services are open to everyone. The Valley is a church full of young adults and families of all ages as well as seniors to single adults. There are age-level classes for teens and children on Easter Sunday so the whole family is engaged. A photo booth for family photos will be available at each campus.

People can join the service in person or online by going to thevalley.church or to The Valley’s Facebook page at The Valley Church Piqua or The Valley Church Troy.