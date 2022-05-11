Paul Zuccarelli to speak at Shrine

MARIA STEIN – Nationally recognized Catholic speaker Paul Zuccarelli, along with his wife, Beth, will give their testimony on Thurday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at the Maria Stein Shrine.

Paul suffered nine cardiac arrests and was healed on Pentecost Sunday in 2017. He now lives to witness to God’s love, healing, and mercy. Paul’s book Faith Understood will be available for purchase after their presentation, along with a question-and-answer time.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org