New executive director announced

MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein Shrine Board President Dave Wolters has announced the appointment of Mark Travis as the new executive director of the Maria Stein Shrine. Mark will be replacing the retiring Don Rosenbeck who has served the Shrine for 17 years.

Travis comes to the Shrine with over eight years of ministry and management experience, graduating from Holy Cross College with a Bachelor of Arts in Business, Communications as a Minor, and is working towards his MBA from Franciscan University.

Currently Travis is the director of Youth Ministry at St. Remy Church, and coaches at both Versailles and Russia Schools. He is gracious and humble and is very much looking forward to joining the staff and volunteers at the Shrine. v’s effective start date is Monday, June 13, 2022.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.