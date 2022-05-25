‘For the One’ worship party planned

PIQUA – The Valley Church in Piqua is inviting the public to celebrate at their worship party, “For The One,” being held at Buckeye Barn, 9017 Troy-Sidney Road, Piqua, on Wednesday, June 1.

The evening will include approximately 1 ½ hours of contemporary Christian music, led by The Valley Worship Team. Susie’s Big Dipper food truck as well as Buckeye Barn’s coffee cart, will offer water, coffee and other drinks. Both the food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Food and drinks will be available from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the worship concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.

According to Donny Widney, one of the organizers of the event, the idea for the event came from a discussion in the life group he participates in at The Valley. “Some of the members of our life group started talking about how fun it would be to celebrate…how God has changed our lives.”

Widney said the name of the event has a couple of meanings including how “our lives are for the One (Jesus),” and also reflects Matthew 14, which talks about how Jesus the Shepherd “came and found us. We were that one lost sheep.”

Widney said the event is open to people of all ages and backgrounds and an invitation is being extended to other churches who would like to come and celebrate what Jesus has done in their lives.

In addition to the music, food truck and coffee cart, there will be outdoor games and there will be casual dress. There will also be a limited number of “For The One” T-shirts for sale at the event.

The event will be held rain or shine since it will take place largely in the barn. There will also be places to sit.

Widney noted parking is available at the Buckeye Barn, but anyone who would like to park at the Valley Church, which is located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, and carpool to the Buckeye Barn, is appreciated, since a large crowd is anticipated.

While food and drinks are available for purchase, there is no charge for the event itself.

Widney is encouraging everyone to bring a friend or their family members to enjoy the evening.

“It’s going to be a really encouraging night,” Widney said. He noted it will be a time to celebrate all God has done for us.