Shrine announces retirement of president

MARIA STEIN – Don Rosenbeck’s retirement from the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, the 10 a.m. Mass. There will be an open house to follow from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rosenbeck began his tenure at the Shrine in 2003, first serving as business manager for the institution that was owned and operated by the Sisters of the Precious Blood. He was named president in 2010 and oversaw the Shrine’s transition to a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation in 2017. The organization is now governed by a Board of Directors and continues to provide ministries as a diocesan Shrine under the auspices of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The Sisters of the Precious Blood arrived at the Shrine property in 1846 where it was the first permanent Motherhouse of the Sisters in the United States. Growth of the Congregation and other opportunities, such as acquisition of the extensive holy relic collection, opening of a gift shop, and promoting pilgrimages; helped the Maria Stein Shrine grow into the internationally known entity it is today.

Rosenbeck was the first lay (non-religious) leader of the Shrine. Under his direction, the mission and vision developed by the Sisters has continued. Noted accomplishments include the major renovation and expansion of the Heritage Museum, which serves as educational resource devoted to the historical and religious influence of the Congregation in the area. Additionally, focuses on technology and tourism have been introduced to enhance the visitor experience within the historical building and extensive grounds.

“Don has been a humble and compassionate leader who has energized our employees, volunteers, and donors to continue the mission of the Maria Stein Shrine to be a place of peace, prayer and hospitality” stated Board Chair, Dave Wolters. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Don and to wish him many wonderful years of health and happiness during his well-earned retirement.”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.