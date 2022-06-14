Cancer prayer service to be held at Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will offer the St. Peregrine Relic for prayer and veneration. Three times per year a prayer service is held for those who are on a journey with cancer, whether it be as a patient or as a care-partner. The next service will be held in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel on Sunday, July 17, at 4:30 p.m. The service can also be viewed live on the Shrine’s YouTube page, and with a clickable link from the Shrine’s Facebook page.

The Shrine provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.