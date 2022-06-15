What is so amazing about grace? The song Amazing Grace by John Newton a former slave trader who received Christ as his Savior and was changed by God’s grace, united these two words for us and since then we tend to put them together, Amazing and Grace.

Why is grace so amazing? It is amazing because by it we have peace with God. You may as Bertrand Russell said, “I didn’t know we had ever quarreled”. On the contrary, God in His Word, the Bible, writes, “…all have sinned and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). What is sin? Sin is any violation of God’s law. This sin has separated us from God. The Bible says what we deserve or have earned for our sin is death (Romans 6:23). Death is separation. When we lose a loved one we are separated from him. The death spoken of in Romans 6:23 and Revelation 21:8 separates us from God for all eternity. What a sad state that would be!

Here is where grace comes in. “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). You see grace is a gift; it is getting something that we do not deserve. According to the Word of God because of our sin, we deserve death, which is separation from God forever, but because of God’s grace, He sent His only Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross for us to offer to us the free gift of eternal life (John 3:16, Romans 6:23). Imagine that a man has murdered someone and is convicted. He is sentenced to death and his execution is scheduled. He has a friend who is innocent but loves him and offers to die in his place. The judge allows it and the one who is innocent dies and the one who is guilty walks away completely free. This is exactly what happened when Jesus died for us! This is why grace is so amazing!

Jesus Christ is offering to you, right now, this free gift of eternal life. Will you take it? Romans 10:9-10, and John 1:12 tell us how. The way that we receive the free gift of eternal life that Jesus is offering is simply:

1) Understand that your sin has separated you from God.

2) Believe in your heart that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, that He died for your sin, was buried and rose again on the third day, and that it is only by His free offer of grace, forgiveness, and eternal life that you can be saved.

3) Ask God in prayer to forgive you for your sin, take it away and give you eternal life in place of eternal death and accept Him, Jesus as your Savior, understanding that there is no way that you can save yourself.

The amazing thing is this, if you ask Him to save you He will. Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” I think John Newton had it right all the way back in 1779 “Amazing grace how sweet the sound that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost but now am found, was blind but now I see!” If you have any questions or if I can help you come to know God’s grace personally please call me at 937-492-9061.

By Pastor Jim Alter Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Sidney.

