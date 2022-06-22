Which light will you wake up to?

I have been hearing this word “woke” a lot lately. I looked up the definition and it say’s “Spiritual and intellectual enlightenment, like waking up from a deep sleep and seeing things clearly for the first time.” Aside from the past participle of wake, for decades, it meant conscious and aware but the slang word has come to represent an embrace of progressive activism, as well.

People have become “woke” over social issues and want their voices to be heard unless it is a voice that differs from theirs. As a Christian I have been feeling like everyone else is allowed to share how they feel about something and I am supposed to listen an understand. As soon as I share how I feel about something I am told that I am not tolerant and I need to be more diversified. I am told that the Bible is not relevant anymore and is old fashion. I have concluded that how I feel about something doesn’t change anyone’s mind but the truth of God’s Word is the only thing that can change a person’s understanding. Ephesians 5:14 “Wherefore He saith, awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give you light.” We need to be able to see things clearly and Jesus Christ the light of the world is the only way we will ever be able to truly wake up and see things clearly. John 8:12 “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, I am the light of the world: He that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life”.

What does it mean to follow a light? When we wake in the middle of the night, most of us will stumble around until we find some kind of light … any kind of light. We need guidance as we walk to out destination. Jesus promises to be that light to us. As that light reveals obstacles and sin in our lives, we can either recognize it, move it by confessing and choosing to keep the light on or turn the light off immediately and continue to stumble. Confessing the exposed sin in our lives removes it. That is what Jesus’ death on the cross and resurrection did for us. Romans 5:8 “But God demonstrates his own love towards us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” All we have to do is confess and believe and we can be forgiven. Romans 10:9 that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.

As defined by culture, we have been a generation sleeping and have been “a-woken” by the light of cultural issues. But as defined by God’s word, we must be a generation of sleepers awaken by the Light of the World. If we choose to walk in darkness, we will stumble. But which light will you wake to? The light of human standards and cultural issues or Jesus Christ the Light of the World?

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/06/web1_InmanChad_16.jpg

By Pastor Chad Inman Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.

The writer is the pastor of Faith Baptist Church, Sidney.