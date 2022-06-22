Morgan’s Place Cemetery begins its journey

SIDNEY — With the cooperation of the weather, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has taken a huge step to becoming a reality. Several weeks ago, the official groundbreaking took place, but recently excavation was begun by Quentin Larison of Pullins Drainage and Excavating to create a parking lot and eventually burial plots. This is all part of Phase One of the cemetery. Another aspect of Phase One will be a memorial wall to remember babies that were not able to be respectfully buried in the past.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is the vision of Nathan and Mollie Verdier. The location is along state Route 589 in southeastern Shelby County. Having lost two children prior to birth, and during a period of grief and prayer, they were called to initiate a cemetery for those babies that did not survive to birth, whether the reason be miscarriage, stillbirth, or abortion. Burial services will be free to the family and will include such features as a casket or urn, burial clothing, and a keepsake. Grief support will also be offered.

All burial services will be free to the grieving family. Therefore, Phase Two of Morgan’s Place will be the creation and maintenance of an endowment fund. Finally, Phase Three will be the construction of St. Philomena’s Chapel. St. Philomena is the patron saint of babies. This structure will be used for non-denominational funeral services, grief support sessions, and other related needs.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery, contact Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988 or Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or visit the website morgansplacecemetery.org