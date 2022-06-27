Sidney FUM Church welcomes new pastor

SIDNEY — Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E Poplar St. in Sidney, has welcomed the Rev. Dr. Ruben Cabanillas as their new lead pastor.

Pastor Ruben, as he likes to be called, was appointed to Sidney First by the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church, upon the retirement of the Rev. Dr. David Chivington who has served as Lead Pastor of Sidney First for the past 13 years. Chivington is retiring after 45 years in the ministry.

Cabanillas was born in the Amazon jungle where his parents served as Peruvian national missionaries. He was raised in the capital city of Lima, Peru, moved to central Florida after graduating from high school to attend Warner Southern College on a full scholarship where he earned a B.S degree in Youth Ministry. He has a Master’s of Divinity degree from the Anderson School of Theology, Indiana; and he received his Doctor of Ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton Ohio. He met his wife, Joni, at a Christian camp in Ohio shortly after he graduated from college. They have two grown sons and three grandchildren who live in central Ohio.

Cabanillas comes to Sidney from the Columbus area, where he served the Columbia Heights UMC in Galloway, Ohio, as lead pastor for the past three years.

Sidney First is honored to have Cabanillas and his wifei join the congregation and are looking forward to their time together.

Cabanillas’s first Sunday to preach at Sidney First will be July 3, 2022. The community is invited join them at the 9 a.m. traditional service or the 11 a.m. contemporary service.