Children ready to Make Waves at Bible Adventure

PIQUA — The Valley Church, located at 1400 Seidel Parkway, Piqua, is inviting children to come and make waves at their Making Waves Vacation Bible Adventure that will be held from Sunday, July 17, through Wednesday, July 20, from 6-8 p.m.

Paula Monnin, the Family Ministry director at The Valley, said, “This is a community event and everyone’s invited. It’s just going to be a lot of fun. We’ll learn about Jesus and have a whole lot of fun doing it.”

Children who are three years old and toilet trained through those who have completed fifth grade, are welcome to attend this year’s Bible Adventure.

Make Waves is the theme this summer. Waves are powerful. They make an impact. The kids will learn that God is powerful and the way they live can impact the world around them. The Bible verse for the week is “Lord, you are more powerful than the roar of the ocean. You are stronger than the waves of the sea,” taken from Psalm 93:4.

Particpants will do something special each night of the Bible Adventure beginning with Sunday night which will be hat night and children are invited to wear their favorite or crazy hat. Monday night is invite a friend night and children will be asked to invite a friend to the Bible Adventure with them and they are encouraged to invite friends every night. Tuesday is crazy hair night and children should come with their hair in a funny style or they can put color in their hair – with Mom and Dad’s permission, of course! Wednesday night is popsicle night. Sunday will be “Fun Day” and children in attendance at church that Sunday will get to enjoy cotton candy in cones. Most importantly, every night they will be learning who Jesus is and what he wants to do in their lives.

There will also be a mission project benefitting the Bethany Center in Piqua called Quarters for Kids. All of the money brought in will go to provide food for kids packs.

There will be crafts, games, real stories from the Bible and a foam machine and water games. There will also be snacks each night.

Those wishing to pre-register their children for Make Waves Bible Adventure can do so by going to the following link https://thevalley.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/123/responses/new or they can register at the church on registration forms provided in the church atrium. Those who have not registered will still be welcome to attend Making Waves Bible Adventure or they can call the church at 937-778-8822 if they have questions. Children who are not able to attend every night can come on the nights they are able.

The Valley Church welcomes everyone to attend Sunday services which are held at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Valley Church does want to note that all of their volunteers who will be working with the children have been background checked and The Valley offers a safe, secure environment where kids and their families can thrive.