Advanced Biblical Studies Seminar presented by The Way International

NEW KNOXVILLE — For the past two weeks, the grounds of The Way International have swelled with an influx of people from all over the world. More than 300 students made their way to rural New Knoxville for a two-week-long Biblical seminar, the Advanced Class, which took place from June 12 to 25. Their travels varied as some came from as close as New Knoxville itself and others made their way from as far away as Australia.

A part of western Ohio for almost eighty years, The Way International presented its first Advanced Class over six decades ago in Van Wert, Ohio. Through all these years, The Way International’s mission has been to bring God’s Word to the world by instructing individuals who desire to know God how to read and understand His Word for themselves. The Advanced Class helps those individuals transition from receiving God’s goodness to giving it to others.

At the close of the class, each new graduate received a certificate in recognition of completing The Way class series, then they all traveled back to their home fellowships worldwide. They go equipped to play a vital role in manifesting God’s love and power in their families, communities, and workplaces.