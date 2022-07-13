Fundraisers planned

PASCO — Pasco United Methodist Church is having a Pancake and Sausage Breakfast fundraiser Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Cost is $5 for sausage, all you can eat pancakes and beverage.Funds raised will be used for the children and youth programs.

Church members are also having a garage sale Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14-16, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Proceeds will benefit church ministries.

Both of the events will be held at the church located at 17483 State Route 706, Sidney, Ohio.