Mercy’s Reign to perform

SIDNEY — One of the No. 1 gospel music groups, Mercy’s Reign, will perform Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10:45 a.m. at Calvary United Baptist Church located at 9480 N. County Road 25A, Sidney.

Members of the group are Lisa Wheat, Willie Church and Scott Trammell.

Born and raised in northeastern Kentucky, Wheat makes her home in Ashland with her husband, David and their son David Jr. She has had a deep passion for music and sharing the gospel through singing since she was a child. In the early ’90s, she visited Ecuador and Nicaragua during two summer missions’ projects where many souls were forever touched, especially hers.

Wheat is a graduate of Liberty University and studied under many Southern Gospel artists at the Steve Hurst School of Music.

Church, his wife Tammy, and daughter Tori make their home in Gallipolis, Ohio. He has been with Mercy’s Reign from the beginning and has enjoyed professionally sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ in song for over 30 years. In addition to singing the lead for Mercy’s Reign, he is also responsible for many of the management and financial duties. Willie also writes many original songs. In his spare time

Trammell lives near Dayton, Ohio, in the town of Franklin. He has studied vocal performance at the Steve Hurst School of Music, where he has trained with some of the most respected artist in the gospel music industry. He has also sang with both traveling groups, and with local groups on occasion. Accepting Christ at the tender age of five, Trammell has been blessed with parents, Tony and Amy, and his sister, Tara.

Everyone is welcome and there will be a love offering taken up.