Heritage Day celebration planned

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine’s Heritage Day celebration is planned for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1-5 p.m. The celebration is a free, family-friendly event held annually at the Maria Stein Shrine to help support operating costs.

The schedule of events include:

• 1-4:30 p.m.: Quilt Show by The Quilterie in Celina; Antique Tractor Show by Jerry Will and Ed McClurg; Bobbin Lace Demo by Tim Nealeigh; Petting Zoo by Marion Local FFA; Live Music by Danny Schneible under the tent; Book Signing by Kevin Schmiesing “A Catholic Pilgrimage through American History”; Relic Chapel Presentations (every 30 minutes on the hour and half hour); Sisters’ Yard Sale in the Gast Gallery, second floor; food and drinks in the courtyard incuding K Burgers and Hot Dogs, chips and drinks, lemon shakeups, Sweet Tooth Booth, ice cream novelties and Dole Whip Cups; and potato sack races and games with prizes for the kids.

• 1-2 p.m.: pie baking contest in the Gathering Space

• 1:30-3 p.m.: face painting in the courtyard

• 2:30 p.m.: pie baking auction under the tent

• 4:30 p.m.: basket raffle winners will be drawn under the tent

• 4:45 p.m.: $1,000 Raffle Winner will be drawn under the tent

Need not be present to win.

• 4:30-5 p.m.: pick up presale Romer’s barbecue chicken dinners at the shelter house

For more info visit mariasteinshrine.org, follow them on Facebook or call 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.