The Way International has a busy month

NEW KNOXVILLE — Two new events brought visitors to The Way International.

The first event, the “Young Adult Rock,” took place from Aug. 12-14 and focused on young people ages 18-35. More than 400 young adults enjoyed teachings designed for them, Christian music, camping and more. They came from around the United States as well as 10 other countries. Even the rain on Saturday night couldn’t stop them from enjoying a concert punctuated by a fireworks display.

The following weekend participants of a new outreach program, Ambassadors of the Way, arrived on the grounds of The Way International. This new outreach program began after the COVID pandemic brought the prior program to a halt. Along with the Way Ambassadors in the United States, Way Ambassadors in Cameroon, Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Venezuela, constituting more than 900 people worldwide, were trained and commissioned to go and “be the good news” for a nine-month tenure in their home countries.

For more information about The Way International, visit www.theway.org.