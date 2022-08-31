Bartee to leave Sidney church

SIDNEY — Tim Bartee, the pastor of the Northtowne Church Of God, has been elected to the position of General Overseer of the Church of God, Mountain Assembly (CGMA) by the 115th delegation. The CGMA is a denomination that has its world headquarters in Jellico, Tennessee, and has approximately 100 churches in the United States and over 1,200 churches in foreign countries. The Northtowne Church of God has been a part of the CGMA since its inception in 1928.

Bartee has been at Northtowne Church of God for the past 16 years serving as the senior pastor. As a result of receiving this new position as the presiding bishop he is no longer eligible to remain as the pastor of Northtowne Church of God.

He is excited to take on the challenges and responsibility of leading this organization but at the same time he is broken-hearted that he must leave his local church family. When asked what was his greatest achievement over the past 16 years, he mentions building an activity center of over 6,000 square feet and several remodeling projects, but he says the most satisfying thing was to be able to “watch people grow in their relationship with a Lord and to mature in their faith.”

In honor of Bartee and his family, the church will be having a dinner and a special time of fellowship on Sept. 11 at 4:30 p.m. in the Northtowne Activities Center. The community is invited to be a part of this special day. The church is located at 2008 Wapakoneta Ave. at the corner of Parkwood Avenue. For more information call 939-507-4000.