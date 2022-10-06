Every good thing is a gift from above

As I sit here today writing this I am enjoying the warmth of the sun coming through our patio door. I am reminded how much I enjoy fall. Whether it is hot cocoa while watching soccer in the cool evenings, watching football with family, or simply going on a walk, the fall season is one that I truly enjoy. One of the problems that I have is that the fall season seems to get shorter and shorter every year. It seems like it goes from the heat of summer and before I know it winter is here. Fall seems like it’s just too short.

I am seeing more and more things are like that. Fall is too short, summer is too short, time with kids at home is too short, time with grandparents, time with parents, all too short. Let’s face it, life just is too short.

Then the Lord God formed man of dust from the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being (Genesis 2:7)

This verse in Genesis reminds us that our life is a gift from God. To put it bluntly: If you’re still breathing, God has blessed you!

Fall is a great time to spend outside enjoying the beauty of creation. My prayer for you is that no matter your situation you would enjoy this fall season as the gift from God that it truly is. Whether it is cheering on your favorite team, staying warm in your favorite sweater, nights by the fire with family, or reading God’s Word outside on a cool morning with a hot cup of coffee. Enjoy it, because before you know it, it’s gone!

Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above… (James 1:17)

The writer is the youth pastor at Sidney First Church of the Nazarene.

