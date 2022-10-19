Craft, vendor show set

SIDNEY — The Harvest Luncheon Craft/Vendor Show will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Northtowne Church of God, corner of County Road 25A (Wapakoneta Avenue) and Parkwood Street in Sidney.

The Ladies Willing Workers of Northtowne Church of God is inviting the public to the annual event. The show will include vendors Joyce Rodgers Crafts, Kathy’s Collectibles, Camo Boys Crafts, Bows by Misty, Blystone Woodcarving, Tastefully Simple, Hooks Knots and Love, Henry’s Honey Farm, Scentsy, Avon, Tonya’s Crocheted Items, Norwex, MD Down Home Patchwork, Color Street, Rustic Embers, and more. Visit the luncheon area for soups, salad, sandwiches, baked goods and beverages.

Admission is free.