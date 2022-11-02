St. Nicholas to visit the Shrine

MARIA STEIN — St. Nicholas is going to visit the Shrine on Dec. 4, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. The day will include crafts, games, activities, cookies and hot cocoa. This event is best geared toward 5- to 10-year-old children.

The cost is $10 per child, register online at mariasteinshrine.org/event-registration, last day to register is Nov. 20.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.