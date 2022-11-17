“He counts the number of the stars; He calls them by name.” (Psalm 147:4)

Astronomers estimate more than one hundred billion galaxies with each containing more than one hundred billion stars. Each of those stars are personal to the Creator. God spoke, galaxies whirled into place, and stars and planets began orbiting their suns. God spoke again, the waters and lands separated and were filled with plants and creatures. “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Gen. 2:7). Eternal, infinite, unlimited, and always will be the maker and Lord of all that exists. In God we trust.

And then He came in the flesh to planet Earth! The Creator became a part of the creation. He loved his creation – humanity – so He came to save all who were lost and offer them the gift of eternity. He is the Word, he is Jesus, the Christ. In God we trust.

At the Last Supper with his disciples, Jesus said, “A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another” (John 13:34). He continued, “’Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also. And whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.’ Thomas saith unto him, ‘Lord, we know not where thou goest; and how can we know the way?’ Jesus said unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me;” and, “If ye love me, keep my commandments. And I will pray the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever, even the Spirit of truth; whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him” (Jn. 14:1-6, 15-17). In God we trust.

The Apostle Paul became a believer in Christ Jesus. Speaking to the Galatians, he declared, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live: yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me” (Gal. 2:20) God the Father sees us as if we died with His Son, Jesus. Our sins died. “Together with him, having forgiven you all trespasses…nailing it to his cross” (Col. 2:13-14). In God we trust.

Stephen was a young Christian teenager who would drive to school a half-hour early each morning when Northwood High was in session. During junior year, Stephen was in a car accident that unfortunately took his life. In the weeks following, his mother and father found out why he had been going to school early. Each morning, Stephen and several Christian friends would gather at the entrance to greet other students with a smile, kind words, and prayers. It made all students (even those who were unpopular) feel welcomed and accepted. As a believer in Jesus, Stephen wanted to share his joy with those who desperately needed it. His example serves as a reminder that one of the best ways to shine the light of Christ’s love is by gestures of kindness and of a welcoming spirit. In God we trust.

(All scripture taken from the New King James Version)

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_JonesEarnie12.jpg

By Pastor Earnie Jones Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor at New Life Church in Port Jefferson.

