Broken pipe damages school

SIDNEY — A special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting Friday morning saw the approval of a resolution to repair water damage at Emerson Primary School.

The board approved the emergency resolution to allow D&S Construction to repair the damage, which was caused when a pipe burst during the frigid weather around Christmas.

Because of the damage, Emerson students will return to the classroom on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and not Tuesday, Jan. 3, with the remainder of the school district’s students.