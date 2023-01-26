A few years back, I came across a story by Bruce Marshall in his book, The Fair Bride. It is a thrilling story of sacrifice during the Spanish Civil War. It is full of love and hate.

The revolutionaries were, of course, fighting against the church and all that it stood for. Priests were dragged out of burning churches and were beaten and tortured in a hideous manner.

The story centered around a young priest who was quite disillusioned with his own faith and the practices of his church. He had been ready to quit the ministry, but because he knew the English language he had chosen to safeguard a relic of St. John of the Cross – a “finger” from the statue. He had been commissioned to take it to Franco’s troop and get it into British hands in hopes of preserving it.

The priest had to place the relic in the hands of a dancer who had fallen in love with him. She had not known that he was a priest when she fell in love. She had no love for the church, but because of her love for him, she agreed to guard the relic.

It was her love that restored the lost faith of the priest. It made him willing to live or die to preserve the tiny relic which symbolized freedom to the people.

Ultimately, the dancer was killed. But before that happened he said to her, “You have been very brave.” She had lied for him and remained silent for him. She had dared to be tortured for him. She had never understood why people believed in God.

Yet, not understanding about God, she had understood God better than the priest had, because she had been truer to the lesser loyalty of her love for him, than he had been true to the greater loyalty of love for God.

She demonstrated what the Master meant when He said: “No one has greater love than this, than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” ~John 15:13.

2023 brings new opportunities for us to care for one another. It doesn’t matter who you care for, what color their skin is, nor what language they speak. The language of Love that God has instilled in us is powerful!

God made a statement on Calvary over two thousand years ago. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” ~John 3:16

Remember that Christ gave his all on the cross for you and me. Many of you are willing to give your all to care for your immediate family, but I challenge you to do more. Care for those in your neighborhood, so others may see the love of Christ through you. Check to see that your extended family members and neighbors have food, housing, transportation, medical care, heat and electricity. Tell those that you come into contact with that Jesus loves them. Show others sacrificial love.

By Rev. Dr. Ruben Cabanillas Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor for the Sidney First Methodist Church.

