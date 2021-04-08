Sidney unveils website to attract new residents

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber has been leading an effort to promote the livability of Sidney and the surrounding area through a carefully orchestrated placemaking initiative. The effort began laste last year.

According to chamber president Jeff Raible, “It is our feeling and that of others collaborating with us that a promotional strategy like this will assist the city with growing its population and aide Shelby County employers in their pursuit of new talent to join their companies.

“Employers in Shelby County and throughout the country are facing a monumental challenge in attracting new talent. We know that the employers here are some of the best in the world and offer career opportunities unmatched by many. As they recruit in a highly competitive environment, they can effectively sell the merits of their organization as a great place to grow a career. Our role is to sell the merits of this community as a great place to live,” said Raible.

In late 2020 the Sidney Visitors Bureau introduced a new community and destination brand. Early in 2021, the Visitors Bureau and chamber produced a brand story video that showcases the essence of the local community. In late March, a livability website was published online where those considering a new job or relocation can be introduced to Sidney as an attractive option to call home.

The information hub — www.ExperienceSidney.com — allows those interested to familiarize themselves with the lifestyle of Sidney and the surrounding area. The site has been fashioned in such a way that it will appeal to a variety of preferences be they singles or couples, young families with school aged children, empty nesters, or those later in their careers.

Over the next several weeks, outreach communications will be undertaken with area employers and human resources professionals to familiarize them with this new resource. In those communications each will be encouraged to publish the ExperienceSidney.com site link on the employment page of their company’s web site. Similarly, outreach will be initiated with area real estate agents to encourage their sharing of this web page on their site. In addition, web site promotion post cards will be made available to prospective home buyers who currently reside outside the area.

Site enhancements going forward include the addition of testimonial videos from those currently living in Sidney. Plans are also being developed to promote site visits using outdoor advertising and digital strategies that include search engine marketing, web site retargeting, geofencing, and other online tactics.

“Our goal is to help shape the decision of those looking for a new home or career and in doing so add to the growth and prosperity of our community,” said Raible.

Raible credits the success of this initiative to the collaborative efforts of the Sidney Shelby Economic Partnership, Sidney Alive, Sidney City Schools, Wilson Health, Ali Rittenhouse International, Creative Marketing Strategies, Behr Design, the city of Sidney, the Shelby County Commissioners office, the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Sidney Visitors Bureau and the chamber.