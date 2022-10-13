Pemberton Post Office fire

Crews from nearby fire departments work from above to put out a fire at the Pemberton Post Office at 6673 Palestine St. in Pemberton.
Crews from nearby fire departments work from all heights of the building to put out a fire at the Pemberton Post Office at 6673 Palestine St. in Pemberton. The fire remains under investigation. No information was available at presstime.
Crews from nearby fire departments work from above to put out a fire at the Pemberton Post Office at 6673 Palestine St. in Pemberton.
Crews from nearby fire departments work from all heights of the building to put out a fire at the Pemberton Post Office at 6673 Palestine St. in Pemberton. The fire remains under investigation. No information was available at presstime.