Piqua Post honors Devers, Clemmer

PIQUA – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Devers and Dispatcher John Clemmer have been selected as the 2022 Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year for the Piqua Post.

The selection of Devers is in recognition for his outstanding service during 2022. Fellow employees at the Piqua Post selected Devers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Devers, 32, graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in February 2014 and has been assigned to the Piqua Patrol Post his entire career. Devers is originally from Kenton, Ohio and resides in the Botkins area with his family.

Clemmer was selected by his peers as the 2022 Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year at the Piqua Communication Center. Clemmer was awarded this recognition based on his technical ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.

Clemmer, 46, joined the Patrol in January of 2015. He resides in Miamisburg with his family.