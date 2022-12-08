It’s hard to believe that six years have gone by so quickly as I finish these last few weeks as State Representative. It’s been an honor to represent so many wonderful Ohioans at the Statehouse over my three terms. My wife Danette and I have met so many great people along the way who have been so kind and welcoming. We have always felt so humbled having this God-given opportunity. We are incredibly blessed to live in northwest Ohio and it’s been a privilege to serve the people living in Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize Counties during my tenure.

Some of my fondest memories were when Danette and I knocked on doors, meeting people for the first time.

We’ll never forget the kindness that nearly everyone displayed. Many times people would quite literally pull us into their homes and offer us coffee or something to eat. Many times, people would want to either pray with us or for us. The parades, festivals and fairs in each county were always a fun way to personally connect with more people throughout the district.

As a lawmaker I’ve always believed in three core principles: limited government, fiscal responsibility, and free market concepts. My proudest day as a legislator was the day we passed the “Heartbeat Bill,” SB 23 in the Spring of 2019. That was a victorious day for the unborn across the State of Ohio and a day I will never forget for the rest of my life. Additionally, passing legislation honoring the legacy of Neil Armstrong was a highlight of my career along with helping pass SB 9 to reduce burdensome rules and regulations on businesses and our way of life. Another law I had a significant part in helping to pass was SB 52, giving local control to the people when it comes to wind and solar development. I’m also proud to say that in all three of my General Assemblies we were able to reduce Ohioans’ personal income taxes by 12%.

We’re not sure what the future holds for us but we’re confident that God has a plan and will provide and show us the way forward. We hope and pray to have more opportunities in the future to be public servants. It’s something that I feel both blessed to do and enjoy doing. Proverbs 16-9 says that “In his heart a man plans his course, but the Lord determines his steps.” Danette and I have faith in that and know it is true. We will always believe in America and we know that our Country’s greatest days still lay out ahead. Thank you and God bless you all and God bless America. It’s been an honor!

The writer serves the Ohio House of Representatives’ 82nd District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Auglaize counties.

