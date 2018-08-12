Kardashians as role models

Dear Grandparenting: How come we never hear a peep from you about those wild and crazy Kardashian girls always parading around half-dressed? You can love them or hate them, but they rank high on everybody’s short list of the biggest influencers of granddaughters in the world. They’ve got the adolescent and young adult women of the world in the palm of their hand.

The whole thing smells like a gigantic money grab. In my little corner of the universe, those Kardashians keep raking it in. I have two granddaughters, ages 10 and 13. They shop for anything and everything connected to the Kardashians, especially cosmetics and clothes.

Good role models give something back. How do the Kardashians stack up on that score? Bea Thomas, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Dear Bea: America’s obsession with celebrity culture has, in our opinion, only gone from bad to worse.

The Kardashians are Exhibit A in the category of Celebrities Famous For Being Famous, now near mythical creatures with little discernable talent except selling themselves and their product lines to the social media generation.

The August issue of the financial magazine Forbes highlights their enormous impact. The cover girl is Kylie, the youngest of the clan and half sister to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

“Welcome to the Era of Extreme Fame Leverage” is written next to her picture on the cover. The cosmetic company she started three years ago is a money machine. At 21, Kylie is on track to become “the youngest self-made billionaire.” Wow!

Thanks to the Huffington Post, here’s a list of eight “positive things the Kardashians have done for the world. Yes, really.” According to Huffington, they are transgender acceptance, body image love, Armenian genocide education, interracial relationships, fertility issues, the lady boss, empire building and sisterhood rules. Draw your own conclusions.

GRAND REMARK OF THE WEEK

Barb Brown, a long retired elementary school teacher from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, is “still a stickler for good writing and punctuation” where her grandchildren are concerned.

After reading a story that granddaughter Rachel wrote for her homework assignment about having lunch with Barb, she sat her granddaughter down for a teaching moment.

“Did you mean are you eating me for lunch? No, I don’t think so,” said Barb. “And in that case, please change ‘Let’s eat Grandma’ to ‘Let’s eat, Grandma’ in your nice little story. Punctuation saves lives!”

By Tom and Dee and Cousin Key

Dee and Tom, married more than 50 years, have eight grandchildren. Together with Key, they welcome questions, suggestions and Grand Remarks of the Week. Send to P.O. Box 27454, Towson, MD, 21285. Call 410-963-4426.

