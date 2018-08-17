Push through by the word of God

Pressure is the most intense just before the breakthrough. We can plainly see that by pushing our finger through a piece of paper. But many of life’s pressures aren’t that simple in this fast-paced world where we can get knowledge by a type, swipe and a push of the finger and not even blink an eye. Mahatma Gandhi said, “Knowledge without character will destroy us.” But from where do we base our character? D.L. Moody once said, “If a man is stealing nuts and bolts from a railway track, and, to change him, you send him to college. At the end of his education, he will steal the whole railway track.” Character is defined as good morals, and good morals are always important, especially when the pressures of life are hardest. With all these opinions of what would be good, which do we choose?

Jesus Christ said to the rich, young ruler in Mark 10:18 (NLT), “Why do you call me good? Only God is truly good.” Why would the Only-begotten Son of God say that to him? Because Jesus wanted him to look to God for eternal life and not man! I’m not saying people aren’t good, but where does good come from? When God looked over all he had made, and he saw that it was very good! (Genesis 1:31) So what happened? The pressure of temptation of knowing good and evil; and by knowing sin is death, the more you get to know something, the more in-depth you become, good or bad. If the enemy of the soul can keep us involved with little white lies, and negativity, slowly the pressures of life will consume us by falling into temptation. We become like Adam and Eve in the garden of Eden by listening to the snake that started the chain of reaction of sin. Only the blood of Jesus Christ can break that chain-reaction. Life is full of everyday pressures, and we all want to bring value to the family table. But what value, what kind of morals are we listening to? We need to keep the compass in our heart pointing true north. Let us keep the word of God as our guide. Let it be the purpose that beats in our heart; for in the darkest night it will be your light, with the deepest sorrows it will make life bearable. Without it, life will be unbearable. Don’t break before the breakthrough. Push through one more day. Push through. God will bless you because of your faithfulness to Him because He is faithful to His word.

Hebrews 6:12, “Then you will not become spiritually dull and indifferent. Instead, you will follow the example of those who are going to inherit God’s promises because of their faith and endurance.” Keep your eyes and mouth on the word of God in prayer for the solution to the nerve wrecking pressures! Push through it by the word of God. God likens the Holy Bible to a sword. Pray and ask the Holy Spirit for the word that will cut through your situation and push through it, with the word God gave you. Not only for yourself, but for others just like the four men did for their sick friend in the book Mark 2:4-5. They couldn’t bring him to Jesus because of the crowd, so they dug a hole through the roof above his head. Then they lowered the man on his mat, right down in front of Jesus. Seeing their faith, Jesus said to the paralyzed man, “My child, your sins are forgiven.” They cared so much for their friend that they pushed through the crowd and climbed a roof; they pushed through the roof to get to Jesus so their friend could get the promise of God. Push through; go through the crowd, climb, jump, push, stand — do whatever it takes to get to the roof. Don’t give up! You can make it. Do it for your family, for your friends for yourself. Ask the Holy Spirit to empower you, to guide you, wholeheartedly to hear the Word that God has for you and breakthrough.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Budde-Benjamin.jpg

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.