What is this thing, this attitude to fit in this box or mold that we think we need the same shoes as everyone else? — All for the sake of being normal.

What does normal mean anyway? A cycle on the dryer? Conformity? This chase of normalcy is nothing more than self-inflicted oppression! Trust not in normalcy; it’s oppression. Don’t hold someone down if God made them to fly. No two are alike; we all are fearfully and wonderfully made by God, and God doesn’t make mistakes.

That difficulty you have, we all have. When we give it to God, that is what He will use in us to make a difference in this world. The day we quit being ashamed of the way God created us is the day our lives will change. We were never meant to talk and walk the same. We’re called to have one Lord and Savior, and that is Jesus Christ. We’re not called to idolize our neighbor, the music, the man, or the television personalities. Thank God for their talents, and I pray that we all use our skills to glorify Him and not ourselves. Why do we expect our lives to change by ability, a message on Facebook, Instagram, email or a letter in the mail? Our situation might change, but our life will still be a life.

The Scottish Revolutionist William Wallace said, “Every man dies. Not every man really lives.” But what is life? Why are we here? The answer is one of chasing after the wind, where do we start and where do we end? Where do man’s answers really get us? To more questions? The why in the road is never ending in the mind of man, but the soul has a home if we genuinely wait on the Lord. Let our expectation be in God alone. He is the same yesterday, today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8)

Life flows from His word, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. I thought I knew what love was, I thought I knew what peace was, I thought I knew what hope was by lining it up with my every changing opinion on what was popular at the time. It’s vanity, a chasing of the wind. Only the Holy Bible has the absolutes that at times my human brain has a rough time wrapping itself around. But my soul feels safe as God is my rock, my salvation and my shelter that has been tried and tried again and no man can move. Believing in our heart and confessing Jesus to be our Lord and Savior is the foundation that makes life understandable and not the thought, “we come from nothing.” If we came from nothing, wouldn’t that mean we’re nothing, and all this nothing is striving to be a normal nothing? I’ve seen men of high degree lying to themselves that their riches were all they needed. I observe their loneliness set in, for there is no time for others as they try to climb the golden ladder of dreams. I’ve seen men of low degree rubbing their two pennies saying this is all I need, holding their brown bag as if it were their only friend.

Do we have to pretend that we have the answer? Death knocks on every man’s door! Jesus is the key, and flesh and blood can’t reveal this to us … only God can! Comparison can’t, normalcy can’t, our understanding can’t. The fear of the Lord can not be taught by men. It is an honor, a trust that we have to make by pouring our hearts entirely into a relationship with God through Christ Jesus. Trust will be built, and understanding our differences will make sense, for power and mercy comes from God and what we put in, good or bad is what we will get out, and there is nothing normal about that!

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

