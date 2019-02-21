A Valentine’s get-away for two — and more

I was going to take the week off from writing but then decided that I would really like to give a brief report of our week. So Friday was the day after Valentine’s Day, and Daniel really wanted to take me on an overnight trip someplace special. We both wanted to go, we toyed with the idea, but it just didn’t quite click to leave five small children, including two little boys who are used to being fed twice a night with someone else. That’s when we came up with the brainstorm that the two of us could leave for our “mini-vacation” around noon, have some time together, then have the children join us for the night. A special thanks to two of you readers who sent money for us to use for the family. This seemed like an excellent way to use it, making memories together in an unusual way!

That’s precisely what we did. Daniel reserved a room and scheduled a driver to come pick us up and drop the children off at a baby sitter (or actually two sitters. We like to split them up, rather than to pile them all at one house). Needless to say, Daniel and I had the most wonderful time together. And listen to this, hubby even ordered in flowers for me. My cup was full and running over. I just felt too blessed for words. The flowers spread their sweet perfume throughout the room, adding a sunny ray to the entire atmosphere. I don’t recall ever having flowers with such a sweet smell. Matter of fact, I even moved them into our bedroom on the nightstand during the night, so I can enjoy them during my waking time with the boys!

Back to our mini vacation: the two of us had all the time we needed to just simply talk, catch up with news, pray together and actually sit beside each other, without five darlings scrambling for the place of honor of sitting next to Mom and Dad.

Daniel ordered in pizza, a rare treat for both of us. We made sure we had plenty for the children for their arrival at 7:00.

We were delighted to see them, as we helped unbuckle them after their arrival with Owen, who escorted them, along with a taxi driver who brought them. Five excited faces took everything in as we showed them around the motel and took them to our room. On the top of the list was to take them swimming in the pool in a room off to the side. Shrieks of delight and “Daddy look at this,” and “Mom, see what I can do!” reigned on all sides of the pool. After a while, they were ready to settle down, eat their pizza then go relax in the hot tub brimming with bubbles. At last, it was time to settle down for the night. It was an interesting night. I had to think of how my brother, Javin, would say, “We slept often.” Somehow the youngest three just really felt it that they weren’t home in their own beds. The next morning we all shuffled down the hall and enjoyed a delicious breakfast together. Julia and Austin’s eyes widened with awe and delight at the wide variety to chose from.

After another dip in a hot tub, it was time to pack up and leave for home. Julia and Austin were not ready to go home, but Mom and Daddy were just waiting for the moment to have active Jesse running around to his heart’s content without continually being told to be quieter!

We had a wonderful time. I felt rejuvenated, ready for another week of being a stay-at-home mom.

Now today we plan to go to Robinson again, this time with Jesse to have his heart murmur checked out, which he has had off and on since birth.

Now, how about trying out our family’s latest favorite bar recipe? Julia can make these on her own while Mama stands to the side and smiles with delight!

JULIA’S QUICK BARS

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup honey

3/4 cup oil

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 3/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon soda

2 cups quick oats

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

Stir together brown sugar, sugar, honey, oil, eggs and vanilla. Add flour, salt, soda, oats and chips. Mix together and press into a 10-inch by 15-inch by 1 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until barely set. DO NOT over-bake and enjoy!

Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427.

