Flaky grace: Wanting God’s benefits without a relationship

A flake is typically a small piece that has broken off from something more significant. When we think of a person as flaky, its usually someone who doesn’t keep to their commitments. Grace is a virtue coming from God, this virtue is a higher standard morally. The Bible says we’re saved by grace through faith in Jesus Christ. It’s unmerited, we don’t deserve it. It’s a gift from God. By His Holy Spirit.

Have you ever gotten a gift and only took part of it? I heard a story of a couple that was living together and are now having a child out of wedlock. One works at a church, and they said God’s “grace is sufficient,” which is true. In your weakness, He will make you strong. That is what sufficient means: to take away or to build up a barrier to the sin that keeps tempting, so that you can overcome it by the blood of Jesus. — Not to continue sinning and to act like it’s not a big deal, because the wages of sin is death. That is a serious statement for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.

Grace is the gift to know we need Him. For we all are weak in areas of our life that we need Jesus to help. “And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.” (Genesis 6:12) We are called to repent and turn away from the sinful lifestyle we had. That lifestyle is living with the attitude that it’s our way and God should understand because I am me and God is God. That is pride, and that is what made the angel turn into Satan. God gave him what he wanted, and God will give us what we want, but we must realize that there will be a judgment to see if our hearts line up with the will of God. That’s why God has the law to instruct us on what is right. The first is to love God or have no other gods before us. Grace is the love that ignites faith in us to be able to love God and turn for us reasoning among ourselves and to start reasoning with God. We must use our faith to walk in love with God and not to turn others away because of sin. “Do we then make void the law through faith? Certainly not! On the contrary, we establish the law.” (Romans 3:31)

By trusting Jesus and putting life in its proper place, we are confirming the way of God.

The grace of God is a calling to a higher way; look at what Jesus said, “You shall not murder, and whoever murders will be in danger of the judgment.” But I say to you that whoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment.” To God sin is sin, from calling someone useless to being a murderer. With this being the case we would all be chief sinners! For the bent of sin is in us all; for it’s easier to cast blame on others than to have mercy.

This flaky grace is wanting the benefits of God without having a relationship with Him. The grace and mercy of God is to empower us to believe all things are possible with God. To believe that through the blood of Christ Jesus we are victorious over our temptations and sins, not to be careless if we sin because God is God and we are not. But all things are possible with God, meaning we can live godly and holy full of compassion. We won’t meaningfully do anything to trouble a relationship we are in, and if something happens, I’m sure we would be quick to say we’re sorry and try not to do it again. Hebrews 10:28-29 (TPT), “Anyone who disobeyed Moses’ law died without mercy on the simple evidence of two or three witnesses. How much more severely do you suppose a person deserves to be judged who has contempt for God’s Son, and who scorns the blood of the new covenant that made him holy, and who mocks the Spirit who gives him grace?” This relationship can’t be taught in school or university; it’s only through a relationship with God, and only you can know where your heart stands with God. Love is an action that you build on every day.

Communication is how every relationship grows, and it’s the same with God. If we’re always going back and forth in our relationship, it would be considered a flaky relationship. We don’t have to feel confused, lost and alone as we go through this world anymore. God’s knocking on the door of your heart. Don’t let the noise of life drown out the calling. Meet with Him at His table, and He will teach us understanding and how to be stable, for His word is called the bread of life and Jesus will hold us up if we think we’re too dirty and broken to sit at His table. It gives us strength and rest when we hear our Heavenly Father say grace at His table.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/03/web1_Budde-Benjamin-1.jpg

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.