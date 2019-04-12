Blow the trumpet

Trumpets are said to be the holiest instrument for the simple fact that man blows thew them and only God knows what comes out of them. That might be a hit under the belt for a trumpet player. But please don’t spit at me. Trumpets were used for fanfare, a short tune to introduce someone or something important, as signal devices in battles or hunting. Trumpets weren’t used as musical instruments as we know them till the 14th to 15th century.

In the Holy Bible, the trumpet is called a shofar, but they also were made up of silver to call out for warnings or for religious ceremonies. The voice of God is likened to the sound of a trumpet. Moses and the people were at Mount Sinai, and it looked like a terrible thunderstorm with fire, and smoke and Moses discerned that God was moving so he spoke to God, and God answered him with a voice, called Moses up to the mount and Moses went up. Telling Moses not to let the people break through the glory or they would perish, and the people heard the noise, and they removed and stood afar off, telling Moses, you speak with us, and we will listen to but let not God speak with, lest we die.

Why is it that the people were scared of God, so much so that they would rather have Moses talk to them and not God? Maybe they were unsure, maybe they didn’t want to climb the mountain to hear what God wanted to say? Or maybe they didn’t want to put in the work into that relationship with God saying just let the pastor do it. That’s his job. How well do you think your relationship would be with someone, if you never talked to that someone, only talked about them, with someone else? I believe that is called gossip. If you want to know someone or their situation, talk to them. The Holy Bible speaks of a great falling away a revealing of sin before Jesus comes back in the book of 2 Thessalonians. To have a great falling away, there must be a great gathering. For God wishes no one dies but to come to repentance. It says in the book of John chapter 3 that some people love darkness and they hate the light because their evil deeds will be seen.

God is revealing the sound of the His trumpet, to some, it sounds like noise, but to others it will be a call to arms, not to fight against each other but to fight for each other. That we’re going to pray in a way that we love God and we walk it out by faith, asking the Holy Spirit to teach us how to love God and learn how to serve Him with all our heart with all of our soul with all of our mind with all of our strength. God is tired of us hurting, and He made the law for our safety and made the throne room for judgment to get justice for the sin that has oppressed us. This is freeing if you have a repenting heart. But for too long we have made the law our way or the highway, and God is about to reveal the hope, truth, and love that He has meant for us to have, to be evident like never before.

We’re a generation that is tired of the propaganda that fame, riches, and power will get us love. We’re hungry for real relationships, and that will be experienced by believing and receiving that the Son of God shed His blood for our evil and selfish ways in the battle over our souls and during the fight, Jesus cried Father God why have you forsaken Me. And we might feel that same way as we go through the battles of our lives, but He’s there. Don’t let the dark clouds, fire, and the lighting scare you, it could be more than just noise and everyone is telling you to do this or that or just to give up, like in the book of Luke 17:23-24 “And they will say to you, ‘Look here!’ or ‘Look there!’ Do not go after them or follow them. For as the lightning that flashes out of one part under heaven shines to the other part under heaven, so also the Son of Man will be in His day.” Discern through all the noise, crashes and the trumpet sounds like Moses did, and ask God, what are you saying?

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

