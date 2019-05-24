Fran’s Favorites: Strawberry Meringue

This is always a special time of the year. School is ending. Summer is beginning. And Memorial Day weekend is here.

Mike and I attended the special wreath laying ceremony at the capitol this week, and then invited the Gold Star families to come to the Governor’s Residence for a picnic. Since it is a time of remembrance, I prepared cemetery pots to place on the graves of our loved ones — my uncle Ralph who was killed in the Korean War, Mike’s grandfathers who served in WWI and his dad who served in WWII, and all the other loved ones that we have lost.

But it’s also graduation season! Our grandson Michael is graduating from college, so we are headed out of town for his graduation. And we’ll get back just in time to celebrate Caroline’s high school graduation.

Summer time means good food and fun picnics. I picked out a simple dessert that I’m going to make for Caroline’s graduation picnic. The recipe was actually given to me by Janet Voinovich. It was developed by her sister. Janet usually used kiwi fruit in it but for this weekend, I’m using strawberries and a few blueberries too. It will be delicious, light, and patriotic!

Strawberry Meringue

4 egg whites

3 tablespoons cold water

1 1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla

confectioners’ sugar

1/2 pint heavy cream, whipped

strawberries, sliced

Beat egg whites until stiff, beat in cold water. Gradually add sugar, beating until glossy, meringue forms and holds shape. Fold in salt, cornstarch, vinegar and vanilla.

Line an 8 or 9 inch cake pan with wax paper, extending it up sides. Lightly grease, sprinkle with a few drops of cold water.

Put meringue in pan, bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Lower heat to lowest setting, bake 45 to 60 minutes more.

Turn onto plate dusted with confectioners’ sugar. Spread with whipped cream and strawberry slices.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/05/web1_FranDeWine-3.jpg

By Fran DeWine

First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.

