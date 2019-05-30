Where did God come from?

Have you ever asked where God came from? Some say, “He just is.” Others have a hard time believing in the God of the Bible because of all the suffering and evil in the world. The cause of a Big Bang makes more sense to some. Did you know the man that came up with the Big Bang theory was a Catholic priest named Georges Lemaître? It really doesn’t surprise me for the Word of God says that God spoke creation into existence and the Holy Bible likens the voice of God like the sound of many waters; lighting and what follows after lightning? Thunder. A Big Bang!

I think we are trying to limit God when we ask that question. We are trying to fit God into a common standard we can feel comfortable with to reason about things we can’t completely understand. This makes me think of Sir Isaac Newton with gravity. As he noted in a letter he wrote to theologian Richard Bentley in February 1693, he explained how the law of gravity worked, but where did gravity come from? He did not know. God is the God of all the gaps, cracks, and the whole ball of wax. He is not a filler for something we can’t explain. In Germanic folklore, the God of thunder, lightning and the oak tree, is known as Thor. We understand how storms come about now, thinking, that gap is filled now, on with the next. The God of the Holy Bible is not limited to time, (past, present and future) space (height, depth, and length) or matter (liquid, gas, and mass). God created all these things. In the book of Genesis 1:1 “In the beginning (time) God created the heavens (space) and the earth (mass).” This is called a continuum, you can’t have one without the other. You can’t have mass without space, and you need time to do so.

God is all around and through His creation. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.” (Romans 1:20) Louis Pasteur, the founder of microbiology and immunology, said, “The more I study nature, the more I stand amazed at the work of the Creator. Science brings men nearer to God.” God isn’t limited to our thinking, He is outside of it. The maker of the computer isn’t stuck inside the computer but moves around it. God isn’t stuck in our thoughts but moves in and encompass our imagination to think outside of our universe. The inventor and futurist scientist, Nikola Tesla said, “The gift of mental power comes from God, Divine Being, and if we concentrate our minds on that truth, we become in tune with this great power.” As it says in the book of Isaiah 55:8-9 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.”

If God is God, He’s going to be found everywhere, from the particles under our bed to a divine trail of stardust in our solar system. Experiencing God can come from anywhere, we have to be open to it, to turn aside and look and God will speak as He did to Moses through a burning bush saying “I Am That I Am.” In the words of one of greatest scientists Sir Isaac Newton, “In the absence of any other proof, the thumb alone would convince me of God’s existence.”

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

