Sidney Fire encourages preparedness

The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services would like to encourage all Shelby County residents to become better prepared in the event of an emergency. Disasters do happen. Being prepared can help you safely and effectively manage the situation.

We are committed to helping residents become better prepared. One topic that the Sidney Fire Department continues to promote is “Close Before You Doze.” Sleeping with your bedroom door in the CLOSED and latched position is a key element in fire safety. Smoke from an unfriendly fire is the by-product of fire that is the most deadly. A CLOSED door will stop or slow the movement of smoke in your home. The closed door permits an individual to become alert in clean air and make decisions accordingly.

The latest statistics from the National Institute Standards and Technology (NIST) report that because of synthetic materials, furniture, and construction, fire spreads faster than ever before: 40 years ago you had about 17 minutes to escape from your home in the event of a fire, and today it is only three minutes.

Underwriter Laboratory is also promoting “Close Before You Doze.” Be sure to visit https://closeyourdoor.org/ for additional information as well as dramatic live videos on the importance of closing bedrooms doors when you sleep.

To learn more about how you can be better prepared in the event of an emergency visit: www.ready.gov/

The Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services is a member of the Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The main emphasis of the LEPC is related to chemical emergency preparedness and response, however, the committee is also involved in other relevant issues of emergency preparation. For more information on the Shelby County LEPC visit http://co.shelby.oh.us/emergency-management-agency/4480-2/.

The writer is the fire chief of the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services. He can be contacted at bjones@sidneyoh.com or 937-498-2346.

