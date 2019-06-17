Get up, stand up

Often times, I think of the scenario of how Jesus, the Son of God, came down from His throne to walk with us as a man. To face temptation as we do. To sacrifice all that He had, for us, all that it means to be God, for us people. We called Him names, punched Him, denied Him, and even called Him a devil. But He paid the price for all our sins. Why? Because He loves us and wishes no one to die! But why all the death, pain, and suffering? The reason is we deny God in all areas of life!

We doubt the wages of sin are death, but we see proof of it every day; lives that are taken by careless acts. And we’re left with being skeptical of an all-loving God. Why would God let this happen to me? Why would He let this person hurt me? God created this world with the seed principle. In other words, what you sow is what you will reap. It hurts to say that we all have sinned and we justify it because we think it’s not a big deal. But seeds grow, and the effects of sin grow into evil hard heartache and death. James 1:14-15, “But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed. Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings forth death.”

We can see this in the billion dollar pornography industry, ripping families apart. A 2016 poll said that 54 percent of men watch porn, and the American Psychological Association said “about 40 to 50 percent of married couples in the United States divorce. The divorce rate for subsequent marriages is even higher.” I don’t think those numbers are by mere happenstance. It’s as Jesus said in Chapter 3 in the book of John, “and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.” We want to do it our way even though God has given us the principles for a good marriage. In the words of Jesus in Mark 10:6-8, “But from the beginning of the creation, God ‘made them male and female.’ ‘For this reason a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh so then they are no longer two, but one flesh.’” We are sick in sex. We can’t get fulfilled. We have sex trafficking and prostitution right in our entertainment papers. Just call; it’s your body. Do with it what you want. STDs have gone up 76 percent in the last six to 10 years, and online sexual predation on kids has grown to 60 percent over the previous five years. Is it happenstance that these numbers are increasing at an alarming rate since we legalized same-sex marriage? Now a few states are trying to push a law to make bestiality illegal, which tells me there’s been a problem of sexual abuse of animals. It’s one thing to do something, but it’s totally another to make a law that says it’s OK.

When we sacrifice one truth, we open the door to a slippery slope with no boundaries, and our freedom will become chaos. Now I see people wanting to marry their animals. Do we not think that there will be no repercussions to sleep with whomever, whatever, whenever? Sexual immorality will tear a nation apart from the inside out. The Holy Bible says in 1 Corinthians 6:18, “Flee sexual immorality. Every sin that a man does is outside the body, but he who commits sexual immorality sins against his own body.” After the deed is done, no one wants to deal with the aftermath. The sick and the hurt are pushed in a corner, and unwanted seed is thrown out with the bath water.

The world might not want you, but Jesus does. He gave His life for you because He wants the best for you. And I pray that we can be tough enough to stand up, the way Jesus stood up for us, against this evil. Not to shrink and deny and to judge how to apply the love of God when we are risking people calling us names, throwing stones even to the point of death.

“Many will say to Me (Jesus) in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’” Matthew 7:22-23 states the first principle in the law of God is to have no other God before Him, to love God with your total being. It’s not about how awesome you are, but how awesome you treat your God and His people.

Judgment is separating death and life if it’s done through the will of God. It’s not done for people to remember you or how rich you can get or how awesomely talented you are. They will remember us because we got up and stood up for the altogether righteous love of God that makes them know that they’re awesome! That God created us for a plan and purpose to know Him, and death and sin will not win! To get up and stand up to let every heart know that it’s said in the book of Romans 8:36-37, “For Your sake we are killed all day long; We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.” Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him(God) who loved us.”

When all we can do is stand. Stand, for the love of God.

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

