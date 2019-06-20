Home invasions aren’t always violent

A burglary takes place about every 18 seconds in the United States. That adds up to nearly 200 per hour, and approximately 4,800 every day. Sidney had 112 burglaries or breaking and entering incidents in 2018.

Information about burglaries include the following:

• Burglars tend to avoid homes with security systems.

• Most burglaries take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• The majority of break-ins are committed by burglars who live nearby.

• Most criminals can burglarize a home in less than 10 minutes

• Almost 30 percent of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door or window.

• An astonishing 34 percent of burglars enter through the front door.

• Burglars usually go to the master bedroom first.

• The average property dollar loss per burglary is a staggering $2,251.

• Someone is home during nearly three out of every 10 burglaries.

Some of the best basic burglary prevention techniques are things that you might not even consider to be prevention techniques, and they include:

• Plan to “burglarize” yourself. You’ll discover any weaknesses in your security system that may have previously escaped your notice.

• Lock up your home, even if you go out only for a short time. Many burglars just walk in.

• Do not post your whereabouts on social media, this lets burglars know you’re not at home and maybe out of town. In many burglaries the burglar knows their victim.

• Your house should appear occupied at all times. Use timers to switch lights and radios on and off when you’re not at home.

• A deadbolt locks are great deterrents to burglars.

• Instead of keeping a spare key in a mailbox, under the doormat, or on a nail behind the garage. Wrap the key in foil or put it in an empty pill bottle and bury it where you can easily find it if you need it.

• Don’t leave notes for service people or family members on the door. These act as a welcome mat for a burglar.

• Home security system signs are a great way to help stop burglars in their tracks. Advertise an alarm system near all entry points to your house.

• Get a dog. A barking dog can bring attention to your house while a burglar is sneaking into your home.

• Talk to your neighbors about any suspicious people or strange cars you notice lurking about.

• A well-lit exterior is a great way to deter burglars. Dusk-to-dawn porch lights take away the veil of darkness from the front of your home. Landscape lighting placed near windows can increase visibility around the rest of your home.

• Parking a car in the driveway is a great way to tell would-be burglars someone is home.

• Keep bushes and shrubs around windows trimmed to avoid creating hiding spots. Additionally, having thorny or spiked plants such as blackberry bushes, holly, or juniper in front of windows can deter criminals from venturing too close.

By Steve Klingler Guest columnist

Steve Klingler is a Sidney-Shelby Crime Stoppers board member. Crime Stoppers is a diverse group of individuals working with local law enforcement officials to hand out rewards for information.

