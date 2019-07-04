The heart of the moon

The epic journey to believe in the impossible! We all have believed for or hoped in the impossible at some point in our lives. We’ve all crashed and burned, but there are moments when our hearts touch the wind of the impossible.

Stepping on the moon was one of those moments.

Has there ever been a time recorded that not only in our country but it seems like the whole world came together in our strengths of science, technology and process to unify us to believe in the impossible? Was it because it was one giant leap for mankind to move in the same direction?

Since the beginning of time, we all looked to the stars for some new knowledge that was bigger than ourselves. It was as if we were speaking the same language of hope and peace by walking on the moon. The Lord said, “Indeed the people are one and they all have one language, and this is what they begin to do; now nothing that they propose to do will be withheld from them.” Genesis 11:6.

Even flying to the moon? Yes! “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” are the words of Neil Armstrong that are embedded into minds of one of most significant exploration challenges to date. “We choose to go to the moon … not because it was easy, but because it was hard.” “We set sail on this new sea because there is new knowledge to be gained, and new rights to be won, and they must be won and used for the progress of all people. For space science, like nuclear science and all technology, has no conscience of its own. Whether it will become a force for good or ill depends on man,” President John F. Kennedy, the 35th President, went on to say that “The greater our knowledge increases, the greater our ignorance unfolds.”

Knowledge puffs up while love builds up, 1 Corinthians 8:1. We can never forget that every giant leap starts with a step. NASA records the average distances from the earth to the moon to be 225,623 to 252,088 miles away. With that distance reached 50 years ago, why is it still said that the longest journey anyone takes, is the one from the head to the heart? Is it because man can comprehend the stars and what the stars comprehend?

We see a vision of something more, something greater and maybe that is why the first thing Buzz Aldrin did on the moon was to take Holy Communion, to connect the out of this world journey to the spiritual one of the head to the heart, to thank God for all the amazing steps that were taken to enable us to make the giant leap to the moon.

Just like the great astronomer Galileo Galilei said, “I give infinite thanks to God, who has been pleased to make me the first observer of marvelous things.” As we still travel the universe, hoping to unite us by achieving more of the impossible, but we seemingly always return to the heart to try to find it. It’s one small step for our heart to make Jesus our Savior, but it’s one giant leap to make Him our Lord.

This is the spiritual journey that brings union between God and man. Look at all the training and preparations it took us to journey to the moon! Is your heart prepared for an infinite, endless journey of eternity? We’ve shot for the moon and made it! We can not let fear and sin stand in our way of divine destiny. We must turn away for all that negativity and shoot for heaven! For with God, all things are possible!

By Benjamin Budde Contributing columnist

The writer is a husband, father, preacher, writer, artist, musician and songwriter. Ben and his wife, Missy, reside with their three sons in St. Marys.

